YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDTY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. 9,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

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The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index. SDTY was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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