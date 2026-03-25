YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDTY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. 9,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $47.10.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
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