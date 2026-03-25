Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.25 and last traded at C$21.30, with a volume of 229660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.94.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PET

Pet Valu Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.16.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.36 million for the quarter. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. Equities analysts expect that Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.