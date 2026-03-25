Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Insider Paul Wierbicki Sells 15,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 168,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,788.80. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,592. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

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Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 268,295 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 30.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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