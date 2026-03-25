ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2334 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 6.6% increase from ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR stock remained flat at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 374. ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.09.

ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

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Dividend History for ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

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