Matthew Angel Buys 231,482 Shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Angel purchased 231,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 231,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,001.12. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

TPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 286,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,638. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -2.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies for cancer and immune‐mediated diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform, Tempest advances programs designed to modulate tumor metabolism and enhance antitumor immunity. Its pipeline includes oral, selective inhibitors targeting pathways such as peroxisome proliferator‐activated receptor alpha (PPARα) and salt‐inducible kinase (SIK), with potential applications across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead candidate, TPST-1120, is a first‐in‐class PPARα antagonist designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment by disrupting fatty acid oxidation in immune and cancer cells.

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