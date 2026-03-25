Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 3,995,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,203,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Zacks Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.