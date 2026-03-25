Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.8360. Approximately 2,440,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,818,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ASST shares. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Strive in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Strive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Strive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

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Strive Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $724.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 17.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 122.88% and a negative net margin of 7,335.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole purchased 25,000 shares of Strive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,150 shares in the company, valued at $701,960. This represents a 190.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Pham acquired 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,084.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,084.84. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 39,114 shares of company stock valued at $575,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Strive by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Strive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Strive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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