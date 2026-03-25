Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI) Short Interest Down 76.2% in March

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 103 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the February 26th total of 433 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of EFFI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $25.51.
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