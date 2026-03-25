Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI) Short Interest Down 76.2% in March

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 103 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the February 26th total of 433 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EFFI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

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The Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (EFFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-and mid-cap public companies considered highly resource-efficient. Portfolio holdings are selected from developed markets outside the US and weighted by efficiency score, optimizing to outperform its benchmark. EFFI was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

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