One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 and last traded at GBX 3.10, with a volume of 625000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35.

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of £6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.03.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.