Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP) Trading Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spyglass Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGP – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.8050. 35,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 134,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut Spyglass Pharma to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Spyglass Pharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spyglass Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spyglass Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spyglass Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyglass Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

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Spyglass Pharma Trading Up 6.2%

Insider Activity at Spyglass Pharma

About Spyglass Pharma

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,690,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $59,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,966,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,463,024. The trade was a 162.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

(Get Free Report)

We are a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation. Our lead product candidate, the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System (BIM-IOL System), comprising novel, proprietary drug pads attached to our intraocular lens (IOL), is designed to be implanted during routine cataract surgery to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients who have either open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

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