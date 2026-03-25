Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.9850. 98,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 244,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 92,621 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

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