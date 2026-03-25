Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.81. Subaru shares last traded at $8.0950, with a volume of 151,644 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Subaru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Subaru Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Subaru by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Subaru by 27.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Subaru by 11.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Subaru by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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