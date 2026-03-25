Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.90, but opened at $110.12. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $116.6950, with a volume of 4,670,081 shares changing hands.

Key Applied Optoelectronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Optoelectronics this week:

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 102,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $9,800,748.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,282.48. The trade was a 83.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,903,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,046.19. This represents a 25.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 326,333 shares of company stock worth $29,392,957 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.