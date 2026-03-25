ONUS (ONUS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26.30 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, ONUS has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and approximately $18.41 thousand worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,438.05 or 1.00688157 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 83,418,612 coins and its circulating supply is 70,630,663 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 83,418,611.94832644 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.37223815 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,360.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.