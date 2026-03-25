Insider Buying: Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires 2,560,700 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough purchased 2,560,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £51,214.

Blackbird Stock Down 0.6%

BIRD traded down GBX 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.37. Blackbird plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.62 and a 1 year high of GBX 5.50. The stock has a market cap of £9.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.80.

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Blackbird (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.62) EPS for the quarter. Blackbird had a negative net margin of 158.32% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

BlackbirdⓇ a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.

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