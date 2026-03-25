Financial Contrast: Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Redrow and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Redrow N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners 3.99% 15.26% 4.40%

Risk & Volatility

Barratt Redrow has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Construction Partners has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of Barratt Redrow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Construction Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Barratt Redrow and Construction Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Redrow $7.22 billion 0.71 $241.22 million N/A N/A Construction Partners $2.81 billion 2.24 $101.78 million $2.20 50.75

Barratt Redrow has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barratt Redrow and Construction Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Redrow 1 2 3 1 2.57 Construction Partners 0 3 2 2 2.86

Construction Partners has a consensus price target of $127.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Construction Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Barratt Redrow.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Barratt Redrow on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Redrow

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Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About Construction Partners

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Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

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