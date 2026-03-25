Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $699,000 Position in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

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KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:KB opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on KB

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Further Reading

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