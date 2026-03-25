Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $160,000.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

DFSD stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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