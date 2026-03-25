Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $35.19 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 7.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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