Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC) Announces Earnings Results

Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Virnetx Price Performance

Shares of VHC stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.21. Virnetx has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virnetx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virnetx by 9,676.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Virnetx by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Virnetx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virnetx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Virnetx by 44.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Virnetx in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virnetx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Virnetx currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Virnetx

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VirnetX Holding Corp. is a U.S.-based technology company focused on secure communications and network security technologies. The company develops, owns and licenses intellectual property covering methods and systems for encrypted communications, virtual private networks and secure domain name resolution. VirnetX’s work centers on technologies designed to protect data in transit and enable private, authenticated connections across public networks.

VirnetX’s offerings are primarily deployed through licensing arrangements and technology integrations rather than through mass-market consumer products.

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