Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) and Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) Head to Head Analysis

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Himalaya Shipping and Intercont (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intercont (Cayman) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 13.44% 11.02% 2.04% Intercont (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Intercont (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Intercont (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $131.90 million 4.58 $17.70 million $0.38 34.08 Intercont (Cayman) $25.14 million 0.12 $3.10 million N/A N/A

Himalaya Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Intercont (Cayman).

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Intercont (Cayman) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Intercont (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Intercont (Cayman) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of global maritime shipping services through its subsidiaries. Its services include time chartering and vessel management. The company was founded on July 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

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