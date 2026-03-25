Critical Comparison: Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI) vs. Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Check-Cap has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Check-Cap and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A Bioventus 4.00% 28.88% 8.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bioventus 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Check-Cap and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bioventus has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.01%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Check-Cap.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Check-Cap and Bioventus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A N/A -$25.15 million ($2.77) -0.60 Bioventus $568.09 million 1.34 $22.73 million $0.33 27.73

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioventus beats Check-Cap on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check-Cap

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Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions include bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company’s restorative therapies comprise an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician’s office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

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