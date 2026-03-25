Contrasting Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP) and Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP – Get Free Report) and Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 19.41% 10.10% 1.19% Amerant Bancorp 7.75% 7.78% 0.71%

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $3.32 billion 1.97 $641.86 million $8.09 10.41 Amerant Bancorp $676.04 million 1.28 $52.42 million $1.25 17.18

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Amerant Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 8 10 1 2.63 Amerant Bancorp 1 2 3 0 2.33

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $113.41, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerant Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Amerant Bancorp on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, such as online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services, small business and commercial credit cards corporate purchasing cards, and virtual accounting/deposit escrow solutions. The company also offers equipment and working capital loan; commercial real estate loans, such as investment properties and business loan; secured and unsecured loans comprising installment and term, lines of credit, and residential first mortgage, as well as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. In addition, the company provides investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment services, including personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. Further, it offers insurance agency services in the property and casualty area; investment, merger and acquisition advisory services, private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services; and other banking services, including telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

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