Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0 and last traded at GBX 0. Approximately 2,147,000,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 392,762,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.

Ethernity Networks Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The stock has a market cap of £40,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

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