ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $50.64. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $51.6810, with a volume of 666,089 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Santander upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.10 to $73.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.98.

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ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

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ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

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