Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.61. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 7,081,350 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

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Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.46 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 54.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 315,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $600,001.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,542,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,333.30. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi acquired 3,157,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,974,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,949.60. This represents a 173.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,684,210 shares of company stock worth $6,999,999 and have sold 272,844 shares worth $377,592. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,411,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 4,175,537 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 19,469,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 1,689,500 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 1,334,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,320,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 286,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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