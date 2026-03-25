19,503 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AHR opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $604.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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