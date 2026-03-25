Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VYM stock opened at $147.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $145.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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