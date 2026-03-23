Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $496.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $443.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.