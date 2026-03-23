Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $283.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.24. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Steve Gavel bought 22,170 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $50,325.90. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,325.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,031,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,521.92. The trade was a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,668 shares of company stock valued at $286,211. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2,292.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 695.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 48,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

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Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering chimeric autoantibody receptor T cell (CAAR-T) therapies for B cell–mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary platform engineers patient-derived T cells to selectively target and eliminate pathogenic B cells that produce disease-driving autoantibodies, with the aim of preserving overall immune function and reducing off-target toxicity.

The company’s lead candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in pemphigus vulgaris, a rare blistering disorder caused by autoantibodies against desmoglein 3.

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