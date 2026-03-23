Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 814.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 839,333 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $85,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Netflix

TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Netflix Stock Surges After Walking Away From Warner Deal

Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Netflix, Warner Music deal

Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Positive Sentiment: Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Netflix sees more prospects for live events

Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Neutral Sentiment: New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Netflix FTX series

New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Subscriber growth stalls

Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Negative Sentiment: Volatility & valuation questions: commentary and headlines show recent big swings (both rallies and pullbacks), with some analysts highlighting mixed signals on valuation and the stock falling more steeply than the market on certain days — this keeps risk premia elevated. Netflix falls more steeply than market

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. The company has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $382,219.40. This represents a 99.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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