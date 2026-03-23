Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Purchased by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 431.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 676,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,716 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,450,000.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

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