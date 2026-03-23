Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,336 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $310.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

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Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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