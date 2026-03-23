5,011 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Purchased by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 200,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 826,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 588,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

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iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.32. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $133.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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