325 Capital Llc Sells 65,000 Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) insider 325 Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $3,495,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 836,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,972,664.52. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

325 Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, 325 Capital Llc sold 95,512 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $5,230,237.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, 325 Capital Llc sold 63,500 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $3,518,535.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, 325 Capital Llc sold 58,797 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $3,283,812.45.

On Monday, March 16th, 325 Capital Llc sold 61,962 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,435,792.90.

American Public Education Price Performance

American Public Education stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 538,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.86%.The company had revenue of $158.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair set a $58.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APEI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in American Public Education by 84.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Public Education by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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