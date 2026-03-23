Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 6.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,162. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

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