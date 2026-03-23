Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 6.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,162. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

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Further Reading

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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