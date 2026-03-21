Marotta Asset Management Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canerector Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,395 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

VOO stock opened at $597.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.19.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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