Marotta Asset Management Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canerector Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,395 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter.
Trending Headlines about Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights VOO as a core, low‑cost way to gain broad large‑cap U.S. exposure — a reminder that buy‑and‑hold demand and long‑term flows can support the ETF. Should Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares (VOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool piece argues past sell‑offs have created long‑term buying opportunities in broad indexes, which can attract contrarian or dollar‑cost averaging inflows into VOO. Should You Buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF After the Recent Stock Market Sell-Off? History Offers a Crystal-Clear Answer.
- Neutral Sentiment: FXEmpire market technical/forecast pieces note indices are probing for buyers and short‑term support as markets watch war headlines and U.S. rates — useful for traders but not a definitive directional signal for VOO. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Continue to Look to Buyers
- Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga and other technical notes point to the S&P/Nasdaq approaching support zones with volatility contracting in places — this frames near‑term risk management for VOO traders. Nasdaq, S&P 500 Approach Support As Volatility Contracts
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons of S&P‑tracking ETFs versus broader/global funds are being published — relevant for asset‑allocation decisions but not an immediate catalyst for VOO. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust vs. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF: Which One Is the Better Buy for Long-Term Investors?
- Negative Sentiment: MarketBeat reports the S&P 500 closed below its 200‑day moving average — a technical break that often raises selling by trend followers and institutional rebalancing risks, increasing near‑term downside pressure on VOO. The S&P 500 Broke Its 200-Day Moving Average—Here’s What to Expect
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its 2026 year‑end S&P 500 target (7,200 from 7,500), signaling a more cautious institutional outlook that can weigh on sentiment and flows into S&P‑tracking ETFs like VOO. JPMorgan analysts cut S&P 500 target, flagging market complacency despite oil shock
- Negative Sentiment: Rising geopolitical tensions and a surge in oil have rekindled inflation and Fed‑rate worries; several news pieces tie the market pullback to these factors, which pressure broad U.S. equity valuations that VOO holds. Energy stocks can’t carry the entire market alone: Chart of the Day
- Negative Sentiment: Pre‑market/futures weakness and headlines about Middle East tensions have been cited as immediate drivers of VOO weakness in intraday coverage. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Decline As Trump Warns Iran Against Qatar Strikes—Micron, FedEx, Constellation Energy In Focus
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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