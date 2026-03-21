Melone Private Wealth LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Melone Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

SPYG opened at $98.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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