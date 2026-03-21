SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 486,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 420,617 shares.The stock last traded at $71.21 and had previously closed at $72.17.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

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