Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $354.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $382.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

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