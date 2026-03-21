MARBLEX Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. MARBLEX has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $541.92 thousand worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.40 or 0.99921010 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,290,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,136,864 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is www.marblex.io/en. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,290,707 with 278,136,863.72071442 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.0399834 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $479,220.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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