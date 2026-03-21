Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $198,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 24.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $301.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.03 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

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About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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