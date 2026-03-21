Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are revising earnings and targets up across the integrated-oil group after the Middle East supply shock, which supports higher oil-price assumptions and makes XOM more attractive to income/value investors. Read More.

Analysts are revising earnings and targets up across the integrated-oil group after the Middle East supply shock, which supports higher oil-price assumptions and makes XOM more attractive to income/value investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised Exxon’s price target (reported coverage) — a signal that some institutional analysts see limited downside versus current levels and are moving to higher targets. Read More.

HSBC raised Exxon’s price target (reported coverage) — a signal that some institutional analysts see limited downside versus current levels and are moving to higher targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted XOM’s price target to $162 and raised its oil-price outlook, reflecting expectations for stronger 2026 commodity-driven cash flow. That supports valuation upgrades and positive sentiment. Read More.

Mizuho lifted XOM’s price target to $162 and raised its oil-price outlook, reflecting expectations for stronger 2026 commodity-driven cash flow. That supports valuation upgrades and positive sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into energy and materials is accelerating as the market re-prices commodity-linked assets — a technical tailwind for XOM as investors shift into energy. Read More.

Sector rotation into energy and materials is accelerating as the market re-prices commodity-linked assets — a technical tailwind for XOM as investors shift into energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational growth: Exxon is accelerating oil & gas project timelines in Guyana (new floating production facilities nearing deployment), which supports medium-term production growth and value realization. Read More.

Operational growth: Exxon is accelerating oil & gas project timelines in Guyana (new floating production facilities nearing deployment), which supports medium-term production growth and value realization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Trading/marketing strength: Exxon is among firms shipping record U.S. fuel volumes to Australia to fill supply gaps, demonstrating lucrative trading opportunities amid disrupted global flows. Read More.

Trading/marketing strength: Exxon is among firms shipping record U.S. fuel volumes to Australia to fill supply gaps, demonstrating lucrative trading opportunities amid disrupted global flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro: the S&P 500 is under pressure as oil spikes past $100–$120/bbl — this drags broader risk assets even as energy names outperform; net effect for XOM is positive for revenues but mixed for market multiples. Read More.

Macro: the S&P 500 is under pressure as oil spikes past $100–$120/bbl — this drags broader risk assets even as energy names outperform; net effect for XOM is positive for revenues but mixed for market multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping: Exxon announced a planned redomiciliation to Texas — a structural/legal change that’s unlikely to move fundamentals near-term but matters for governance/tax positioning. Read More.

Corporate housekeeping: Exxon announced a planned redomiciliation to Texas — a structural/legal change that’s unlikely to move fundamentals near-term but matters for governance/tax positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio move: Exxon sold its stake in North Atlantic Energies, a small ownership shift that is not material to XOM’s consolidated results but removes a minor holding. Read More.

Portfolio move: Exxon sold its stake in North Atlantic Energies, a small ownership shift that is not material to XOM’s consolidated results but removes a minor holding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Security/damage risk: Iranian strikes damaged LNG facilities at Qatar’s Ras Laffan (Exxon is a JV partner), cutting Qatar’s export capacity by ~17% and creating multi-year repair timelines and near-term revenue losses for partners — a direct operational hit for joint ventures even as it props up energy prices globally. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

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Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $159.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $665.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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