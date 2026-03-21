Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $26.50. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $27.0610, with a volume of 5,700,208 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 192.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,647,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,621 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 203.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 152,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,348 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 417,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 157,334 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 146,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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