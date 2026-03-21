Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Lowered by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,004 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 48.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.23% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $165,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155,769 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 195,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

SCHD opened at $30.39 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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