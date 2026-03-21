iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.70, but opened at $61.90. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $63.4140, with a volume of 41,506,118 shares traded.
Trending Headlines about iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China’s silver imports hit an eight‑year high (nearly 800 tonnes in Jan–Feb), signalling strong industrial and investment demand that supports medium‑term silver fundamentals. China silver imports hit record high
- Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. federal legislation to diversify a precious‑metals vault network could improve access and custody infrastructure for bullion ETFs over time, a structural positive for physical‑backed products like SLV. Proposed U.S. federal legislation looks to diversify precious metals vault network
- Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary (Barron’s) highlights a possible buying opportunity near the $60–$61 area, which may attract bargain hunters if prices stabilize. Silver May Soon Offer an Opportunity. When You See This Price, Buy.
- Neutral Sentiment: Leveraged junior‑miner ETFs (e.g., SILJ) have surged in the rally but are showing volatility and profit‑taking; that rotation can influence investor flows between miners, leveraged funds and physical ETFs like SLV. SILJ Soars With ‘The Silver Surge’, But The Joy Ride Is Getting Rocky
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term technical and forecast pieces show mixed signals (some rebounds, some further downside risk), indicating market direction may hinge on macro data and yields. Gold & Silver Price Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Broad sell‑off in gold and silver tied to rising inflation expectations, a hawkish Fed narrative and higher U.S. Treasury yields has erased large market value and pressured prices — a primary driver of SLV’s decline. Here’s What’s Behind the Selloff in Gold and Silver
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary and market moves describe a sharp, multi‑day drop (including a break below key levels such as $70) and talk of a bear market and large ($3T) value wipeout in precious metals — heightening risk‑off flows out of silver exposures. $3 Trillion Sell-Off In Gold And Silver
- Negative Sentiment: Media and data show miners and related stocks sliding on the metals pullback, which can amplify outflows from the broader silver complex, including ETFs. FTSE 350 precious metals miners slide
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
Further Reading
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