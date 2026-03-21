iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.70, but opened at $61.90. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $63.4140, with a volume of 41,506,118 shares traded.

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iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,786,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 313,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,676,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 573,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,218,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,688 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $133,233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,732,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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