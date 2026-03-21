Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Stock Holdings Lifted by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 987.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VYM opened at $145.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average is $145.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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