Orgel Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Fastenal Company $FAST

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,515,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,322,000 after buying an additional 2,346,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,215,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,604,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ FAST opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 price target on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 36,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,747,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,600. This trade represents a 48.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.