Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,576,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,559,602 shares.The stock last traded at $50.6470 and had previously closed at $47.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

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Golar LNG Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Golar LNG had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $132.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 156.25%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,353 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $56,574,000. Verbena Value LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,497,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Golar LNG by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,067,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 675,744 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,932,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 637,081 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

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