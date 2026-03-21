Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 111,942 Shares of AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in AZZ were worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 376,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after buying an additional 198,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AZZ by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,961,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,031,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,360,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,772,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AZZ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $3,182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 158,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. This trade represents a 13.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,728. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,080. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $119.19 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.97 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

AZZ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

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